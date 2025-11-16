Critical Review: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) versus Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -9.82% -2.82% -0.44% BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) 1.50% 0.95% 0.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Foundry Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) 1 3 0 0 1.75

Blue Foundry Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $87.25 million 2.00 -$11.91 million ($0.46) -17.65 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) $98.56 million 1.34 $18.62 million $0.05 153.80

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfer, money order, safe deposit box, night depository, debit card, online and mobile banking, fraud detection, and automated teller services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

