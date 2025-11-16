Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $487,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $110.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

