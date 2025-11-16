Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $491,000 in HP Inc. $HPQ

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 492.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

