Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Purchases 6,022 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. $MYFW

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of First Western Financial worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 112,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at about $897,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 757,164 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,498.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYFW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Western Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Western Financial

First Western Financial Trading Up 2.0%

MYFW opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.