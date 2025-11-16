Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Sells 912 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after purchasing an additional 595,377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,630,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,421,000 after acquiring an additional 422,591 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after acquiring an additional 949,699 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,271,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,936,000 after acquiring an additional 326,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,243 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.