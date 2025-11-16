Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. $ESQ Shares Sold by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,677 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 40,107.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 244,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Esquire Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.53. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.90 and a one year high of $107.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.15.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 17,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $1,695,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,009.71. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Melohn sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,914.30. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,570. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

