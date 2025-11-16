Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.8% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 295,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Forty Two & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 187,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.11 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

