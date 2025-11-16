Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cannon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

CVX opened at $157.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

