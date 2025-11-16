Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $3.42 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Chart Industries accounts for 0.5% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,498,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,115,000 after purchasing an additional 295,738 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,095,000 after buying an additional 188,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2,320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after buying an additional 163,631 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 340,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,111,000 after buying an additional 148,703 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.08.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE GTLS opened at $203.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 248.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

