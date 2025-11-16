Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 28.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 7,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $6,461,324.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,032,047.40. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.06. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

