Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,138,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,300 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $366,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.