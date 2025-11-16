Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $667.40 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,286,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,568 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $667,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 56.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atlassian by 28.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 227,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,262,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $144.32 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -213.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,280 shares in the company, valued at $37,716,705.60. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 245,280 shares in the company, valued at $37,716,705.60. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 551,880 shares valued at $90,337,237. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

