KM Capital Management Ltd. Sells 8,048 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

KM Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

