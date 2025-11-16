CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,357,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,905,000 after purchasing an additional 290,404 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 810,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,361.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

