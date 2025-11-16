MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DECK opened at $82.87 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. KeyCorp raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.