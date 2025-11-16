SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,708 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.0%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.11 and a 200-day moving average of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

