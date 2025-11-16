iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,674,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,711 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $174,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

