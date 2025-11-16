Firestone Capital Management Has $304,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.