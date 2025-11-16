Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $222,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,781,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright set a $570.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $449.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.80 and a 200 day moving average of $383.97. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $8,416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 775 shares in the company, valued at $362,390. The trade was a 95.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,346 shares of company stock worth $37,530,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

