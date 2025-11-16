2,977 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 74.4% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 40.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,303.20. This represents a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $180,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $560,977.90. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $136.50 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $175.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 0.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

