Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after acquiring an additional 374,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after purchasing an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,326,000 after buying an additional 74,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

