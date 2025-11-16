Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

