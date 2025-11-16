WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IJJ stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

