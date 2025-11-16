WealthShield Partners LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,680,000 after acquiring an additional 334,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,735,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 507.2% during the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,825 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 245,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,830,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 15.2%

ICVT opened at $98.05 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

