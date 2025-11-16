Critical Comparison: OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) & Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Volatility and Risk

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, meaning that its share price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of -16.94, meaning that its share price is 1,794% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and OI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A OI $1.94 billion 0.13 -$1.58 billion ($0.12) -13.78

Profitability

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% OI N/A N/A N/A

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About OI

Oi S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services. In addition, it engages in the investment management activities. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

