iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $36,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

