Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 536,335 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $124,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.