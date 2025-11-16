UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. UTG had a net margin of 55.51% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter.

UTG Stock Performance

Shares of UTGN opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.25. UTG has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.