UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. UTG had a net margin of 55.51% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter.
UTG Stock Performance
Shares of UTGN opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.25. UTG has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.
UTG Company Profile
