Summitry LLC Purchases Shares of 4,614 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CL opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

