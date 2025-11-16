JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $47.51 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

