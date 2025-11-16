Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.