WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 235 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $240.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $204.64.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

