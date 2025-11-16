Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Cut to “Hold” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRSN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $125.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $250.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.19.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 320,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 76,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.