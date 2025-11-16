Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $60.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $614.78 and a 200-day moving average of $581.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

