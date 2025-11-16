167,061 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 167,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,046,000 after acquiring an additional 384,365 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 813,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,330,000 after acquiring an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 5,607.2% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 722,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 709,596 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 493,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,659.33. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $156.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.80.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.