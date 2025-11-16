Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,800 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $130.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

