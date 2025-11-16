Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Makes New $184,000 Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BITB. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 87,890 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of BITB stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

