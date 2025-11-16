Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 129,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. ING Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,894,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,653,000 after acquiring an additional 185,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ING Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in ING Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 869,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,062,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ING Group, N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

