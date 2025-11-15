What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:LAR FY2026 Earnings?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LAR. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of LAR opened at C$6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.12. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.