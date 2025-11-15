Leerink Partnrs Comments on enGene FY2030 Earnings

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for enGene in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).
enGene Trading Up 1.2%
NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. enGene has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $436.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34.
Institutional Trading of enGene
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in enGene by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in enGene in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
