Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 152,851 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,851 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $412,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IVE opened at $209.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.