ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.79.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

