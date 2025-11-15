ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invitation Home $INVH

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is 122.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

