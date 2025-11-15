NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 181.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 53,972 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 198,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $42.89 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

