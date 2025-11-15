Wayfair Inc. $W Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wayfair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wayfair by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Wayfair by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Wayfair Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE W opened at $102.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 3.03. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $638,127.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 198,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,384.40. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,615,181.57. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 825,959 shares of company stock worth $70,097,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.