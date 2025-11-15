Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 47,526 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of PayPal worth $73,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

