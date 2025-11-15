National Pension Service Acquires 333 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

National Pension Service increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $39,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $500.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $550.75 and its 200 day moving average is $529.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $419.00 and a 12 month high of $595.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

