Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $42,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $177.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

