Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,810 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

