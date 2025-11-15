National Pension Service Has $38.36 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

National Pension Service lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 692,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519,046 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 452,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,048,000 after acquiring an additional 321,197 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 318.0% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 64,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 141,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.5%

IBKR opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.